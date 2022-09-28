Happy Wednesday! We are mostly cloudy to start the day with isolated showers moving through. These isolated showers are with a cold front moving in from the north. Behind the cold front is cooler air and a breezy northwest wind. This northwest wind ushers in lake-effect scattered showers for the late morning and into the afternoon. Overnight, a stray shower is possible but most look to dry out. Clouds hold strong tonight as we remain mostly cloudy.
