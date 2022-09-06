Happy Tuesday! Another dreary and gloomy day. Clouds hold today and isolated showers are possible. Not everyone will see rainfall today. There is plenty of moisture in the air, so we are feeling that humidity once again. Overnight, showers become more scattered. These scattered showers continue for Wednesday throughout the day. Rainfall accumulation through Wednesday night will range from lower totals to the West and higher totals to the East. This is due to the showers we see being from an area of low pressure off the coast. Stray showers linger into Thursday and we start off with cloudy conditions. Drier conditions move in throughout the day which means we dry out throughout Thursday and see decreasing clouds.