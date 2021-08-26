Regional Forecast- Northern Tier(8/26/21)

Thursday temperatures will heat up again close to 90. The weather pattern will be similar if not identical to what we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures around 10 degrees above average. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers on Thursday from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat index values for the counties under the advisory could reach close to 96 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated and try to avoid long periods of time outdoors.

Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for the Southern Tier.

We will see mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday. The chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to early evening. The timing of the showers once again depends on the speed of an upper-level short wave heading our way with the best chances of rain in the Southern Tier and in the Finger Lakes.