The patchy valley fog that we are seeing this morning will begin to lift by late this morning. A weak frontal system moving through the region will lead to the potential for spotty showers. The majority of the area will remain on the dry side and we are only expecting to see limited sunshine. Temperatures will once again be warmer than average with highs in the low to mid-60s. Any isolated showers will taper off this evening leading to mainly dry conditions overnight. Lows in the low to mid-40s.