Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/19/2021)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up this morning to some light rain showers moving through the Twin Tiers. Once this initial batch of showers moves through this morning we will begin to see breaks in clouds. Breaks in clouds will lead to partial sunshine for portions of the day. A weak disturbance will move through the region today leading to the potential for scattered rain showers to develop this afternoon. Highs today will be mild as temperatures reach into the low to mid-40s. Any showers that do develop will taper off tonight. Lows will hover 40 degrees.

