Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (01/04/2021)

Waking up this morning we are seeing flurries and patchy fog across the area. With temperatures hovering around freezing wet roads will be slick due to the roads freezing overnight. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid to upper 30s; flirting with 40 degrees. The low-pressure system that brought snowfall to the Twin Tiers late Sunday will continue to move east of this coast. Although it will be to the east of us, low-level moisture will continue to keep clouds around. Stray showers will be possible today but the majority of the area will remain dry. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible overnight. Lows will hover 30 degrees.