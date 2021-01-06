Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (01/06/2021)

Waking up this morning we are once again seeing slick roadways along with low-visibility due to patchy fog. Low-level moisture will lead to stubborn clouds to continue once again today. A weak disturbance will push through the region today leading to the potential for stray showers. There will also be the potential for patchy fog and freezing drizzle today, similar to yesterday. Highs today will be in the low to mid-30s, with the coolest temperatures in the higher terrain. Shower activity will taper off tonight though clouds will stay with us. Lows tonight will hover 30 degrees.