Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (01/11/2021)

Waking up this morning temperatures are in the low 20s across the area, make sure to bundle up this morning and give your car some time to warm up. Clouds increased overnight as a weak disturbance approaches the region. There is limited moisture in the atmosphere for this system to tap into. Scattered snow showers will be possible for the first half of the day but not everyone will see this activity. By the second half of the day, clouds will begin to break leading to some late day sunshine for the Twin Tiers. Highs today will hover in the mid-30s. We turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s.