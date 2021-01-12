Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (01/12/2021)

Waking up this morning we are starting the day off slightly warmer than Monday morning. High temperatures today are forecasted to stay in the 30s, with the temperatures hovering around the mid-30s. Similar to yesterday we will continue to deal with the cloud cover with limited sunshine. A weak disturbance will move through the region leading to the potential for stray showers or flurries. The majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry. We will turn mainly dry overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.