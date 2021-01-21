Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (01/21/2021)

Waking up this morning to a quick accumulating snowfall across portions of the Twin Tiers. This is associated with a mainline of snow showers that are continuing to drift southward. Embedded within this band brief bursts of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible. This will lead to deteriorating road conditions for the morning commute; slick roads and low visibility will be the primary concern. Shower activity will taper off by the afternoon and we will see breaks in clouds. Winds will once again be breezy today sustained out of the west/northwest at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Although high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, feel like temperatures will be in the teens. Turning dry tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.