Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/02/2021)

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to steady moderate to even snowfall across portions of the Twin Tiers! A nearly stationary band of snow is producing 1-2″ an hour across portions of the Finger Lakes & the Southern Tier. We will continue to see the steadiest of snow this morning, with pockets of moderate to heavy snow possible. We will continue to see on and off snow showers this afternoon thanks to the development of the lake effect. Lake effect will develop thanks to the combination of wrap-around moisture from the Nor’easter and a north/northwest wind. Winds today will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Blowing and drifting snow will be a hazard today along with slick roads. Highs will hover around 30 degrees. Scattered snow showers continue overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s.

Regarding snowfall potential across the Twin Tiers here is what you can expect. We will see on average of 6-18″+ across the area; this is during the time period of Sunday through Wednesday. For portions of Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties we will see 6-12″. The majority of the Southern Tier and portions of the Northern Tier will see 12-18″+; isolated higher amounts will be possible. For southern portions of Bradford county we will see 18+ inches, the “+” represents isolated higher amounts.