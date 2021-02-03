Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/03/2021)

Waking up this morning to steady snow to snow showers in locations this morning. Wrap-around moisture combined with a north/northwest wind will support the development of lake-effect snow showers. Any additions snowfall today will be on the lighter side, besides isolated heavy bands of snowfall. One main driving hazard today will be blowing and drifting snow, thanks to sustained winds at 10-20 mph. Locations prone to snowdrifts will be areas of open fields. Highs today will hover near 30 degrees. Shower activity tapers off overnight and we will see some breaks in clouds! Lows in the mid to upper teens.