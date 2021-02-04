Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/04/2021)

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to widespread steady snow across the Twin Tiers! Pockets of moderate to heavy snow this morning is an issue in portions of the Northern Tier! The steady snow will continue through this morning before we see a brief break by midday. Although we will see this brief break scattered snow showers will still be possible. The second round of snowfall that we are monitoring will move in late this afternoon into the evening. Highs today will hover around 30 degrees. The main uncertainty with this second round of snowfall will be where a heavy snow band sets up; which could produce 1-2" per hour. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s. During this time period, 7 am until 7 am Tuesday, on average snowfall will be in the range of 5-12+ inches. The higher-end will be in areas along and south of the border, especially into southeast Bradford county.