Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/08/2021)

Waking up this morning to shower activity across the Twin Tiers thanks to a fast-moving system passing through the region. Valley areas have the greatest potential to see a rain/snow mix this morning while higher terrain has a better chance for snow showers. Any snow accumulation looks to remain on the light side with snowfall on average between trace -2". Shower activity will taper off by midday with just patchy drizzle possible for the afternoon. On top of this, we will see breaks in clouds. Highs will hover 40 degrees. Cloud cover will decrease more tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.