Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/11/2021)

Waking up this to temperatures near 20 degrees, compared to yesterday when we started at or below zero. Highs today will be near the low 30s. Snow showers will overspread the area this morning leading to steady snow showers. There will be the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall through the first half of the day. Showers will start to taper off from west to east with just some scattered snow showers left over for the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain on the lighter side, on average we will see 1-3", isolated higher amounts will be possible. We turn mainly dry overnight with any lingering flurries tapering off. Lows will be in the low teens.