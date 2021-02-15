Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/15/2021)

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning on the calm side across the Twin Tiers. Changes are coming as the first round of precipitation overspreads the region this morning. A quick burst of snowfall is expected with this round of snow showers. Steady snow showers will overspread the area by mid to late morning. Snowfall intensity looks to stay on the lighter side, though pockets of moderate snow will be possible. Snowfall accumulation today will be on the lighter side, on average we will see 1-2″, with isolated higher amounts possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees.

Regarding overall snowfall potential across the area, we will see on average 4-10″. The Finger Lakes Region along with western Steuben county has the potential to see 10″+. The majority of the Northern Tier & Southern Tier could see 7-10″+.