Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (02/23/2021)

Waking up this morning to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds are on the lighter side but they will increase by the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. A weak disturbance moving through the region today will lead to shower chances by midmorning. As temperatures rise from the 20s to around 40 degrees light snow showers will begin to mix with rain. The valley areas especially will see a rain/snow mix by midday. Shower activity looks to taper off by tonight and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.