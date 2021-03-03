Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/03/2021)

Waking up this morning to slightly warmer temperatures compared to twenty-four hours ago. Happy to say we will get another sneak peek of Spring today as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon and evening. A stray late-day shower is possible but the majority of the area is looking to stay on the dry side. A weak disturbance will pass through the region tonight bringing some scattered snow shower activity; little to no accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.