Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/04/2021)

Waking up this morning to mostly cloudy conditions across the Twin Tiers! As a weak cold front continues to move through the region we will see the potential for light snow showers. Lake effect shower activity will develop thanks to a northwest breeze. This northwest wind will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. High temperatures are expected to occur this morning, close to the mid-30s, before gradually falling back towards 30 degrees by this evening. Any lingering flurries will taper off tonight and we will see breaks in clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens.