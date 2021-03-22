Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/22/2021)

Waking up this morning to some pretty chilly temperatures thanks to the combination of calm winds and clear skies. The first full week of Spring is starting off mild & sunny! An area of high pressure will be in control of the region today keeping us dry and sunny. A light breeze out of the south/southwest will usher in some warmer air into the region leading to high temperatures today close to 70 degrees! Temperatures tonight will once again cool down nicely as we see mainly clear skies and calm winds. Lows will be into the low 30s.