Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/22/2021)

We'll round off these couple of cold days today with more below-average temperatures and it will be windy again today. North wind 10-20 miles per hour sustained are expected, gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs today will be in the very upper-30s, wind chills will likely be in the 20s all day, during the morning around the commute times, single digits are possible. Mostly sunny skies so if you are outside, get in the sunshine. Tonight, clouds will not be an issue, but because of that non-issue, temperatures will drop to the mid-teens as the wind calms down overnight