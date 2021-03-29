Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/29/2021)

** Wind Advisory issued Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures, scattered showers, & a light breeze. A low-pressure system that brought destructive weather to the South yesterday will move through the Great Lakes region today. A cold front moving through the region this morning will lead to scattered rain showers. We will also see the chance for isolated thunderstorms; brief downpours and strong winds will be possible. Winds will begin to strengthen late morning with the strongest winds expected this afternoon. Sustained southwest winds between 20-30 mph will gust upwards of 50 mph. Expecting to see the highest gusts across Steuben and Schuyler Counties, this could lead to scattered power outages & broken tree limbs. If you have any loose items outdoors make sure to secure them. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lingering showers will taper off overnight and winds will gradually subside. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.