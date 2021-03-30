Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/30/2021)

Waking up this morning to lake effect snow shower activity across the area thanks to the northwest winds. The Wind Advisory for Schuyler, Steuben, & Tompkins Counties remains in effect until 9 am. Even though this alert will expire, we will continue to deal with gusty winds throughout the day. Winds out of the northwest will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. As some dry air moves into the region clouds will decrease leading to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon! Temperatures today will be near average for this time of year as highs hover 50 degrees. Winds will begin to subside tonight and it will be mostly clear. Lows will hover 30 degrees.