Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (03/31/2021)

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight through Thursday **

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and cloudy conditions. Thanks to a cold front we will rain showers overspread the area this morning. Rainfall today is looking to remain on the light side, though pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible. Temperatures today are looking to remain mild which will help support precipitation in the form of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Cold air will begin to enter the region late this evening and overnight; this will lead to the chance of a rain/snow mix.

A low-pressure system along the east coast will move into the region tonight through Thursday leading to steady snowfall tonight. Cold air ushered in behind the above-mentioned cold front will lead to a transition from rain over to snow; first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Steady light snow looks to move in by midnight. A heavy snow band will set up near the Finger Lakes where snowfall rates of 1-1.5″ per hour will be possible. On average snow accumulation will be between 2-7″, highest amounts closest to the Finger Lakes and in the higher terrain. Snow will be heavy and wet which could lead to broken tree limbs and scattered power outages. Allow yourself extra time Thursday morning as the commute will be impacted as roads will be slick. Winds are going to strengthen tonight out of the northwest sustained at 5-15 mph. Lows will hover 30 degrees.