Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/06/2021)

** Elevated risk of fire spread for portions of the Twin Tiers Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to similar conditions to yesterday morning. Although a cool start to the day we will see our temperatures rebound very nicely! Thanks to some warm air in the region temperatures today will be warmer than average; highs in the mid to upper 60. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine the first half of the day. Mid to high-level clouds will begin to increase this afternoon. A weak disturbance will move through the region tonight. There is very limited moisture to support shower activity. Similar to last night the best chance for spotty showers will be across Western Portions of the viewing area; especially Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Lows will hover 40 degrees.

