Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/08/2021)

Waking up this morning to slightly cooler temperatures than 24 hours ago. Temperatures today will once again rebound very nicely as we see warmer than average temperatures. This will be thanks to a warm south/southeast breeze sustained at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, some locations will flirt with 80 degrees. On top of the mild temperatures, we will be able to enjoy mostly sunny conditions thanks to an area of high pressure in control of the region. Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon and evening; this will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.