Waking up this morning to foggy conditions across the Twin Tiers leading to the visibility of a mile or less. If you are heading out early this morning allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. Once the fog lift, we will see some sunshine before the cloud cover thickens this afternoon. Spotty showers will return this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see this. Highs today will hover in the mid-60s. Cloud cover continues to build overnight with lows in the low 40s.