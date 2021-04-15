Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/15/2021)

Waking up to cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 40s across the Twin Tiers. Light rain showers will move in late this morning and become widespread by the afternoon. A low-pressure system will pass to the north of our region while a coastal low moves north along the coast. Model trends continue to forecast the coastal low to pass well east of our area which means less rainfall for us. Widespread light rain showers this afternoon will be steady at times and highs will hover 50. As some colder air is filtered in this evening and overnight, there is the potential to see rain mix with some snow. Scattered showers will continue tonight and temperatures falling back towards freezing will lead to wet snow showers, mainly into the higher elevations. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.