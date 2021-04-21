Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/21/2021)

Waking up to a wintry mix across the valley areas this morning; in the form of rain and sleet. Portions of Steuben County are already seeing snow shower activity, especially in the higher elevations. As a cold front passes through the region, colder air will be filtered in leading to a transition from a wintry mix to snow showers. This will occur from west to east, first in higher elevations and then the valleys. It will take some time at first for snow to stick to the roads thanks to the warmer temperatures we saw the past two days. This being said, even though this is the case roads will still be slick especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s this morning before gradually falling into the low 30s by this evening. Scattered snow showers will continue overnight, lows nearing the mid-20s. On average still expecting snowfall to be in the range of a trace to 4″. The highest amounts will be in the higher elevations of Steuben County and portions of the Finger Lakes. Valley areas will see a longer period of a wintry mix which will limit the amount of snowfall.