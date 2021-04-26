Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/26/2021)

Waking up on the cooler side this morning across the Twin Tiers but at least it is on the dry side! After seeing a few days with cooler than average temperatures, we will be seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. An area of high pressure will build into the region today ushering in some drier air. This leads to decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine by later on this afternoon. We will continue to deal with windy conditions as winds will be sustained out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Tonight some cloud cover will begin to move in though we remain dry. Lows will be near the mid-60s.