Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/27/2021)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to temperatures similar to yesterday so you will certainly want that jacket handy when heading out the door. A weak disturbance moved through the region overnight bringing the potential for light showers to the area. Although the shower activity is coming to an end, a large amount of cloud cover will linger for today. Breaks in the clouds will allow for some sunshine, but it looks to be limited. Temperatures will be mild today with highs reaching into the low to mid-70s. Cloud cover will thicken back up overnight as a weather system moves into the region. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now