Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (04/30/2021)

*Wind Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Friday*
Already seeing some strong winds across the Twin Tiers this morning. Thanks to a tight pressure gradient from a cold front passage we will deal with strong northwest wind; the strongest winds will occur this afternoon and evening. Winds look to be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or higher possible, especially in the hilltops. This is why a Wind Advisory goes into effect this morning; make sure to secure any loose items so they don’t blow away. We will see breaks in clouds today leading to some sunshine but scattered rain showers will be possible; especially by the evening commute. Highs today will be in the low to mid-50s. Any shower activity will transition to wet snow showers as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. No accumulation is expected besides potentially a light dusting on the grassy surfaces in the higher elevations.