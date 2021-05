NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press briefing in New York City where he updated the state on coronavirus and announced that on May 19, New York State will be reopening.

What does that mean? That means that on May 19, most capacity restrictions in New York State will be lifted. That includes retail establishments, food services, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, entertainment, hair salons, barbershops, and offices.