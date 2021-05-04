Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/04/2021)

(WETM) - The New York vaccination rate is increasing as COVID-19 infections are decreasing. Governor Cuomo says it is not a time for New Yorkers to let their guards down.

"New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day," Governor Cuomo said. "It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening. While the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter, this war isn't over. I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing and, most importantly, get vaccinated. I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together."