Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/04/2021)

Waking up to a batch of light rain showers moving through the Twin Tiers. We will see a brief lull in precipitation through midday before the unsettled weather returns. A cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and evening. This will be when we have the best chance for rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorm development will be across Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties. The main concern from any storms will be strong winds and pockets of heavy rainfall. It will be a warm & muggy day with highs expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s. Any isolated thunderstorms that develop this evening will taper off tonight and we will just be left with scattered showers. Lows near the mid-50s.