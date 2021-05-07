Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/07/2021)

It is a chilly and quiet start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning but changes are coming for the afternoon. As a cold front approaches the region, clouds will thicken and scattered rain showers arrive by early afternoon. Steadier rainfall is expected to arrive by this evening with pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. With limited instability, thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Shower activity will continue overnight but as temperatures fall back into the 30s, wet flakes will begin to mix in. Best chance to see this rain/snow mix will be in the hilltop areas.