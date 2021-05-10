Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/10/2021)

After dealing with some steady rainfall and even some snow last night, we will begin to dry out this morning. As winds shift out of the northwest by the afternoon we will see some cooler and drier air be ushered into the region. This will lead to cloud cover gradually breaking, though sunshine will be limited today. A very weak disturbance will lead to stray showers this afternoon though the majority of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. One thing that will be a concern tonight will be the potential for patchy frost and freeze. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation in order to protect them. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-30s.