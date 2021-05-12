Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/12/2021)

** Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight for the Twin Tiers **
An area of high pressure will build into the region today. Thanks to some drier air moving into the region we will see cloud cover decrease through the morning. This will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will continue to breezy at times out of the northwest from 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph will be possible. This cool breeze will keep temperatures in the low 60s. Heading into tonight mainly clear skies combined with calm winds will help temperatures fall back into the low to mid-30s. With temperatures this cold we will see the potential for frost to form especially in the valley areas. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation and consider bringing in your potted plants.