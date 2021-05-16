Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/16/2021)

Waking up this morning to partial sunshine across the Twin Tiers. Some locations are already seeing some spotty showers, though with some dry air in place some of this is evaporating before it hits the ground. Cloud cover will continue to move in as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Thanks to some instability and daytime heating scattered rain showers will develop today and even some isolated thunderstorms. Make sure to have the umbrella handy and that you are keeping an eye on the sky. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs reaching into the low 70s. Any shower activity will quickly taper off this evening thanks to the loss of daytime heating. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.