Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/21/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several officers of Elmira Correctional Facility sustained injuries during two separate attacks last week at the maximum security prison, according to the NYSCOPBA.

On Monday, May 10, at Elmira prison, an officer was observing inmates as they began to head to their evening meal from the cell block. One inmate "suddenly exited his cell and ran towards the officer, threatening to kill him."