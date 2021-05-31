Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (05/31/2021)

Waking up this morning to lingering shower activity, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area. As an area of low pressure continues to move east off the coast, we will see showers taper off. An area of high pressure will begin to move into the region ushering in some drier air. Breaks in cloud cover the second day will lead to peeks of sunshine. Temperatures today will be warmer than in past days with highs near 70 degrees. Mid/high clouds will build back into the region tonight. Lows nearing the mid-40s.