Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/04/2021)

(NEXSTAR) - The IRS says 88 percent of U.S. families with children will be automatically enrolled to receive the new monthly child tax credit payments starting next month. But as with many tax breaks, many parents may prefer one big payout at filing time to the gradual increase through the year. The Internal Revenue Service says that will be an option with the beefed-up child tax credit, but it's up to taxpayers to delay the payment.

The American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, increasing the existing maximum child tax credit to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 per kid for children between 6 and 17. It also set up a framework to prepay a portion of those funds over the final six months of 2021 through the IRS. According to the feds, roughly 39 million households will begin receiving checks on or after July 15th, "without any further action required."