Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/05/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – People waiting for their federal refunds should know it could be a while before they see any money. Tax preparers say they are seeing a delay in the processing of tax returns with some refunds taking months to land in bank accounts.

Bill Dardanelli, the owner of Capital District Tax Services in New York, said this year is highly unusual and unlike any other year of his 35 in the business. Processing delays aren't the only problem, trying to contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also been difficult.