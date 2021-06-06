Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/06/2021)

Today’s weather is putting the sun in Sunday! Sunshine will stick around throughout the day with most staying clear! Temperatures for the day will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Twin Tiers. Dew points will also be increasing into the 60s, so another hot and humid day is expected! This stretch of sunshine that we saw over this weekend will come to an end Monday. Clouds build in Monday morning. Scattered showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms are expected for Monday afternoon into the early evening. Highs on Monday will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s once again with conditions remaining humid.