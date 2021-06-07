Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/07/2021)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The House Education Committee has approved a resolution sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) that aims to address the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in the Commonwealth.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted the availability of school bus drivers in districts across the state, this shortage has been going on for many years,” Owlett said. “We have a responsibility to ensure the education of our children, and physically getting them to school is part of that responsibility.”