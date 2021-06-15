Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/15/2021)

It is a comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers as temperatures are starting off in the 50s. As a low-pressure system passes to the north of us today, we will see some wrap-around moisture move into the area. Shower activity today will be spotty in coverage with rumbles of thunder possible for the afternoon hours. It will not be a complete washout today, but you will want to have the umbrella handy. Besides the spotty shower chance, we will see breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine. Highs will near 70 degrees. Turning dry tonight and mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.