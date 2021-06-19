Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/19/21)

A mostly sunny start to Saturday will be followed by increasing cloud cover, showers, and the potential for strong to severe storms. The time frame for the showers and storms looks to be in the afternoon into the evening. Storm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered severe storms. Main threats from any severe storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and the potential for large hail. Temperatures across the Twin Tiers will rise into the 80s on Saturday. As the overnight rolls around, things start to clear out a bit. Some lingering showers/storms are possible early. Lows for Saturday night will be in the upper 50s. Sunday sees some sunshine peeking through patchy cloud cover during the early morning. This will be short lived as cloud cover increases during the late morning hours and spotty to scattered showers move in. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s.