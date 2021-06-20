Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/20/21)

Today started on a foggy note with some cities across the Twin Tiers seeing visibility below a half mile. As the morning progressed, the fog started to lift. Cloud cover has moved into the Twin Tiers this morning and will become patchy this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and stick around into the evening. There is a potential for isolated strong to severe storms, so make sure you are weather aware today and keep that umbrella handy. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated severe thunderstorms. The main threats from any severe storms would be small hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Temperatures today started in the 50s but will be rising into the mid 80s by this afternoon. Sunday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Showers and storms will linger into the beginning of the overnight but we will start to dry out and clear out as the overnight progresses. Monday starts off dry with broken cloud cover. Things will start to change as the afternoon rolls around. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon to early evening as a cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats with these thunderstorms is damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Conditions will start to dry out Monday night. Temperatures on Monday could reach near 90.