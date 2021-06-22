Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/22/2021)

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity thanks to moisture left over from a frontal passage Monday. High-pressure building into the region today will usher dry air into the region. Rain showers will become spotty in cover by midday before fully tapering off by the afternoon. Gradual clearing will lead to some late-day sunshine. A northwest breeze will lead to cool & comfortable temperatures today with highs staying in the low to mid-60s. Cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight. Lows in the low to mid-40s.