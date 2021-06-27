Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/27/21)

Today started with some mid to high level clouds but this cloud cover will continue to break up as we progress through the day. The main story today will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures today will rise into the low 90s but the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. A heat index is what it feels like outside with the temperature and humidity combined. There is a heat advisory in place today for the Southern Tier that goes from 11:00am to 8:00pm because of how high the heat index will be. Make sure you stay hydrated, limit time outside, and have a cool place to go.

Tomorrow brings the return of the wet weather and the heat and humidity will stick around too. Highs on Monday will rise into the low to mid 90s and dew points will sit near 70, so it will be a hot and humid day. Due to the heat and humidity, showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon to early evening. This will be the continuing trend through this week as the humidity does not give up until the end of next week, so the chance for showers and storms hold until Thursday. As an area of low pressure moves in on Friday and Saturday, scattered showers will remain possible across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures this week start of in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, but start to dip into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, on Friday and Saturday, we are sitting below average in the 70s.