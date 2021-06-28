Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/28/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) -– The Steuben County Public Health Department has partnering with the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Union Hall, 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning on Thursday, July 15 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic for anyone age 18 and older. Registration is preferred at www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted. The clinic is open to anyone who lives or works in New York State, not just union members. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.