Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/01/2021)

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity across the Twin Tiers along with the patchy fog. A secondary cold front passage today will lead to the development of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Once this first batch of moisture moves out, we will see spotty shower chances through midday. As this front moves through the area showers and storms will be scattered in coverage. The main threat we will be monitoring will be the potential for localized heavy rainfall. It will be cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees. Light rain showers will linger overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.